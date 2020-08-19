Donald Trump is Thanos in Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Inspired Parody Video

Stephen Colbert's Late Show makers put together an Avengers: Endgame parody video that transforms US president Donald Trump into Thanos, with rival Democratic party leaders taking him on as various superheroes.

Joe Biden is seen as Captain America, who leads Cory Brooker as Doctor Strange, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as Mantis, Bernie Sanders as Drax, Michelle Obama as Pepper Potts/Rescue, Pete Buttigieg as Spider-Man, Barack Obama as Iron Man, Elizabeth Warren as Scarlet Witch and Kamala Harris as Captain Marvel in fight against the mad Titan.

Trump, as Thanos, recites "person, woman, man, camera, TV" before snapping his fingers in an attempt to end the world like the movie supervillain.

Take a look at parody video titled America: Endgame featuring top US political leaders. It was launched as part of Late SHow's coverage of the virtual Democratic National Convention.

Meanwhile, Former US First Lady Michelle Obama, in an 18-minute speech on Day One of the virtual Democratic convention said, "Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country. He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job but he is clearly...over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us," Obama said, revealing a string of what she called "cold, hard truths".

Obama roasted Trump in her keynote speech, describing him as someone who "cannot meet the moment" amid a global pandemic. She slammed Trump for downplaying the threat from the coronavirus which has killed more than 170,000 Americans and left the economy in "shambles".

(With IANS inputs)