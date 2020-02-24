Donald Trump's Assistant Shares Morphed Video of the US President Dancing on Ranveer Singh's Malhari

Donald Trump will be arriving in India in just a few hours. The USA President will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including First Lady Melania Trump, the President's daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner and a number of top American officials. Ahead of their arrival, White House Director of Social Media and Assistant to Trump, Dan Scavino shared a morphed video of Trump dancing on Ranveer Singh's song Malhari from Bollywood film Bajirao Mastani (2015).

Surprisingly, a similar spoof video was shared by Scavino last year too. In the edited version, Trump's face has been superimposed upon the face of Ranveer Singh, who co-starred with Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra int he film.

Tweeting the video, Scavino wrote, "India!#NamasteTrump (sic)."

Trump's Malhari video appears to be quite popular as it was recently shared by Donald Trump's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr. The video was re-posted on his official Facebook page.

Not only this, a day before his much-awaited India visit on February 24-25, Trump himself retweeted his similar mashup video from blockbuster movie Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and said that he was looking forward to visiting his "great friends.” In the video, actor Prabhas' face was edited and replaced with Trump's.

Look so forward to being with my great friends in INDIA! https://t.co/1jdk3AW6fG — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2020

US President Trump will visit India on February 24 and 25 at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

