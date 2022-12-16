'Done And Dusted': Vivek Oberoi On His Past Relationship With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Vivek Oberoi and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were once the most-talked-about couple in Bollywood during the early 2000s. There were reports that Vivek was deeply in love with the talented diva, and the duo dated for a while before parting ways in 2003. Vivek even courted controversy during his relationship with Aishwarya, which even cost him his career. Now, all that’s in the past. The actor is married to Priyanka Alva Oberoi, and thus he refuses to talk about that disturbing phase of his life.

In a recent interview with the Bollywood Bubble portal, Vivek was asked about his relationship with Aishwarya but he refrained from discussing it. He said, “Not that I am not going to answer this question, because it’s done and dusted."

In addition to this, Vivek also shared some useful advice for the youth. He asked the youth to remain committed to their work and not provide people with any opportunity to harm their careers. The Inside Edge actor said that if youth shift focus to something else apart from work, they will do a disservice to their career prospects. Vivek also told Bollywood Bubble why he didn’t speak much about his romantic equation with Aishwarya till he got married. According to Vivek, if you don’t want people to discuss your personal life, then it should not be put on a public pedestal.

Besides this aspect, the Lucifer actor also talked about how he fell in love with his future wife Priyanka. According to Vivek, Priyanka made him realise that he is much more than an actor. This is what made him feel attracted to Priyanka and her thought process.

Apart from this interview, Vivek also remained in limelight for his recently-released web series titled Dharavi Bank. Directed by Samit Kakkad and written by Sarthak Dasgupta, Dharavi Bank revolves around the fight between gangster Thalaivan and JCP Jayant Gavaskar. The crime drama received overwhelmingly good reviews from audiences for exemplary performances by the star cast.

