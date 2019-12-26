Done with MC Sher, Want to be Called Bunty Now, Says Siddhant Chaturvedi

After struggling for six years and facing many rejections and low points along the way, Siddhant Chaturvedi became the unexpected Internet boyfriend of 2019. Everyone fell in love with the actor after his performance in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy.

In Gully Boy, he plays the role of a rapper MC Sher, a confident artiste, who mentors a rookie rapper, played by Ranveer Singh. While most fans were introduced to the 26-year-old Mumbai native through this movie role, Siddhant got his start on Amazon Prime's web series Inside Edge.

As MC Sher, he has unlocked a whole new level of fandom coming from teenagers and young adults. However, the actor feels it's time to move on as he gears up for Yash Raj Films' Bunty Aur Babli 2.

"I am done with the character of MC Sher, and now, only want to be called Bunty. After getting into the Bunty Aur Babli universe, I have Shakun's (Batra) film. I am playing completely different characters in both films. So, I'm equally excited for both the movies. In Bunty Aur Babli 2, I play a con artiste, so I'm getting an opportunity to play a lot of characters there," said Siddhant, while interacting with the media at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2019.

Asked if he feels burdened by the responsibility of being the male lead in two big films, Siddhant said, "I don't think my responsibility has increased because the character of MC Sher, which I played in Gully Boy, wasn't close to my personality. What I am about to do now has been my actual dream since the time I wanted to be an actor. I always wanted to dance and romance in Switzerland in a Yash Raj movie, and now I will live that dream! So, there isn't any pressure. But I can say there is a lot of excitement to explore a lot of new things."

Talking about future releases, Siddhant said, "I have started working on both films. I have different looks and body shapes in both films. So, it is going to get difficult for me. I am going to shoot four films in 2020. One of them will release next year and two will release in 2021."

On Gully Boy slipping out of the Oscar race, he said, "It got selected as India's official entry to the Oscars and that is the biggest thing for me. Inside Edge was nominated at the Emmys but it couldn't win, too, but I will keep trying hard."

The cast of the Bunty Aur Babli sequel was announced earlier this week with Siddhant and Mumbai based debutante Sharvari playing the titular roles. In Bunty Aur Babli 2.0, actor Saif Ali Khan will play the older Bunty, portrayed by Abhishek Bachchan in the original movie, while Rani Mukerji will reprise her role.

Directed by Varun Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra, the shooting schedule of Bunty Aur Babli 2 has already begun.

