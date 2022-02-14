'Done With Politics, Want to Focus on Educational Institutions, Films': Mohan Babu

Senior actor and political analyst Mohan Babu has announced his retirement from active politics. The announcement came at the pre-release event of his upcoming film Son of India. In an interview, the actor stated that he wishes to dedicate more time to his educational institutions and films.

Mohan Babu is set to star in Son Of India, an upcoming vigilante drama. Written and directed by Diamond Ratnababu, the film proposes a solution to undertrial prisoners. The film will hit the screens on February 18. However, at the pre-release event of the film, the actor opened up on the future of his political career.

Tweet:

When asked if he would revive his political career, Mohan Babu said that he was done with active politics. “I am done with politics. The idea is to develop educational institutions under my management and to do films. As for politics, my general view is that the standards have come down compared to the past. In general, politicians evoke negative feelings,” said the actor.

Asked about Minister Perni Nani’s visit, the actor stated that it was purely casual. He said, “I did not ask Perni Nani about the recent meet between the Chief Minister of AP and my film industry colleagues. It was purely casual. He’s been a friend of mine for many years, and I asked him to my house; what’s the problem?”

Mohan Babu’s next, Son of India, is inspired by the true events from the Telugu states. The movie, directed by Diamond Ratnababu, has been produced by Vishnu Manchu under Sree Lakshmi Prasanna Pictures and 24 Frames Factory. The film stars Mohan Babu, Srikanth, Tanikella Bharani and Ali. Legendary composer Ilayaraja scored music for the film, while Sarvesh Murari handled the cinematography.

