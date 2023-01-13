Donga Mogudu to Khiladi No 150, How Chiranjeevi's Sankranti Releases Have Fared So Far

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s film Walter Veerayya hit screens on January 13 as part of a Sankranti gift to his fans. The film, in which he shares screen space with another Telugu star Ravi Teja, has opened to positive reviews. Chiranjeevi has had Sankranti releases in the past as well, some of them doing well while some biting the dust. Let us take a look at some of the star’s Sankranti releases in past years.

Tayaramma Bangaraiah:

Released in 1979, Chiranjeevi made a guest appearance in this movie. He was yet to achieve stardom. Nevertheless, the movie, which starred Kaikala Satyanarayana in the lead, was a box-office success.

Aadavaallu Meeku Joharlu:

1981’s Aadavaallu Meeku Joharlu had Krishnam Raju as the lead and Chiranjeevi in a supporting role. The film did not do well at the box office.

Prema Picchollu

1983’s Prema Picchollu starring Chiranjeevi and Radhika was a remake of the Hindi film Shaukeen. It was Chiranjeevi’s first film as a solo hero but turned out to be a box office disaster.

Donga Mogudu

Chiranjeevi played a dual role in this 1987 film. The film was a blockbuster at the box office and is believed to be the film that shot him to superstardom.

Manchi Donga

This 1988 film directed by K Raghavendra Rao saw Chiranjeevi playing the role of a good-hearted thief with principles. It was a success at the box office and further propelled Chiranjeevi’s popularity.

Attaku Yamudu Ammayiki Mogudu

A huge box office success, this 1989 film starring Chiranjeevi at loggerheads with his mother-in-law spawned several remakes with Maapillai in Tamil, Jamai Raja in Hindi and Sosurbari Jindabad in Bengali.

Stewartpuram Police Station

Stewartpuram Police Station, released 1991, and directed by Yandamuri Veerendranath was a disaster at the box office.

Hitler

Released on January 4 1997, Hitler was directed by Mutyala Subbaiah. Released a week before Sankranti, this film registered good success at the box office.

Mrigaraju

This 2001 film was reported to have been inspired by the 1996 American film The Ghost and the Darkness. The movie did average business at the box office.

Khiladi No 150

Khiladi No 150 released in 2017 and became the second highest-grossing Telugu film of the year, behind Baahubali: The Conclusion.

