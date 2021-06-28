Dongri to Dubai, Farhan Akhtar's Web Show on Dawood Ibrahim, to Resume Shooting After Monsoon?

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s production venture Dongri To Dubai will chronicle the life of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and adapted from Hussain Zaidi’s book Dongri to Dubai: Six Decades of the Mumbai Mafia, has been constantly hitting the roadblock since the time the shooting begun.

Featuring Avinash Tiwary, Kay Kay Menon, Jitin Gulati, Amyra Dastur, and Kritika Kamra and directed by Shujaat Saudagar, the show went on floor just before the pandemic wreaked havoc. In mid-May 2020 the show’s set at Madh island Mumbai was demolished as it was unused during the lockdown period. The makers finally reconstructed the set in January 2021, seven months after they pulled it down due to a pandemic. But in March, the director tested positive for Coronavirus forcing the entire cast and crew to go under isolation.

It is now heard that the shooting will begin only after the monsoons. A source reveals, “The set which was dismantled at Madh island was rebuilt at the same place in January and it still remains. Around 40 days of shooting are remaining which will be shot only after the rainy season. Despite the permission given by the Maharashtra government to resume shooting by following the SOP (standard operating procedures), the makers have decided to wait and watch as they do not want to take any chances this time around and stall the shooting again."

The source further reveals that there are some really crucial sequences that remain to be shot, “These are important scenes which were kept on hold. There are some crowd sequences that need to be shot which are being planned as the makers do not want anyone to contract the virus again. There is also a segment of Dubai that is remaining. The makers are contemplating whether to shoot it here or take a limited crew to Dubai and shoot it there."​

RELATED NEWS Amyra Dastur Slams Troll Who Accused Her of Inciting Rape

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here