Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Don't be Surprised if You Spot Sara Ali Khan Sitting in an Auto-rickshaw

Sara was seen getting out of an auto in Bandra here along with celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri.

IANS

Updated:April 27, 2019, 7:18 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Don't be Surprised if You Spot Sara Ali Khan Sitting in an Auto-rickshaw
Sara was seen getting out of an auto in Bandra here along with celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri.
Loading...
Don't be surprised if you spot actress Sara Ali Khan sitting in an auto-rickshaw. She had no qualms about taking an auto ride to go for a workout session here.

Sara was seen getting out of an auto in Bandra here along with celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri.

In the video, which has surfaced on the social media, they can be seen sharing a laugh as Tanya takes the change from the auto- rickshaw driver.



For her workout session, Sara wore a 'Pilates Girl' slogan ganji top, paired with black shorts. She kept her hair loose with a simple hairband, and completed the look with a pink tote.

This is not the first time Sara took an auto in Mumbai. In February, she was seen taking an auto ride with Ananya Panday, and avoided media attention by hiding their faces.

On the film front, Sara will be seen in the remake of the 1995 comedy film Coolie No. 1 and Love Aaj Kal 2.

Follow @news18movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram