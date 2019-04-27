English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Don't be Surprised if You Spot Sara Ali Khan Sitting in an Auto-rickshaw
Don't be surprised if you spot actress Sara Ali Khan sitting in an auto-rickshaw. She had no qualms about taking an auto ride to go for a workout session here.
In the video, which has surfaced on the social media, they can be seen sharing a laugh as Tanya takes the change from the auto- rickshaw driver.
For her workout session, Sara wore a 'Pilates Girl' slogan ganji top, paired with black shorts. She kept her hair loose with a simple hairband, and completed the look with a pink tote.
This is not the first time Sara took an auto in Mumbai. In February, she was seen taking an auto ride with Ananya Panday, and avoided media attention by hiding their faces.
On the film front, Sara will be seen in the remake of the 1995 comedy film Coolie No. 1 and Love Aaj Kal 2.
