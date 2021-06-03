'Don’t Become Entertainment for Free': Kavita Kaushik Suggests Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal on Marital Problems

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal’s feud has become talk of the town for the past few days. The dispute came to the limelight on the night of June 1 when Karan was arrested after Nisha accused him of alleged assault. The actress had filed a complaint against Karan, with claims of banging her head against a wall after an argument over their personal issues.

The next day, when the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor got bail, he broke his silence on the allegations. Karan said that his wife banged her head against the wall after alimony discussions between the two failed. He refuted all allegations put up by his wife and said that their marriage was going through problems for the past several years. He further said that they were trying to fix things.

Nisha addressed the media and presented pictures of her with bruised face. She also accused Karan of having an extra-marital affair. While speaking of the atrocities she faced, Nisha broke down in tears.

Post the conference, Nisha’s friends Munisha Khatwani and designer Rohit Verma shared wounded pictures of her on their Instagram posts and extended full support to her.

This controversy came as a shock to many as the couple was considered one of the ideal couples of the TV industry. Several co-stars and other people from the industry have reacted to this news. FIR actress Kavita Kaushik has given a suggestion to the couple.

Media aur public majje legi aur apni akal ke hisaab se opinion degi, apni pareshaani aur ladaai police aur court mei kar ke samaadhan nikaalo, entertainment mat bano vo bhi free mei..— Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) June 2, 2021

Kaushik took to Twitter and suggested the couple to not become a mockery in front of the media and the public. She wrote that people and media will give their opinions according to their caliber. Hence, she requested the couple to keep their battle and concerns limited to the court and themselves, because that would be satisfying. She concluded the tweet by urging them to not become entertainment for free.

