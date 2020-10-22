Is Vikrant Massey Replacing Netflix’s Obsession with Radhika Apte? Watch Video

It’s Radhika Apte vs Vikrant Massey in Netflix India’s latest discussion. The recent fun interview has the two actors asking some questions about each other. The video begins with Radhika who opens the tete-a-tete by saying, “Hi Guys, I am omnipresent and welcome to Radflix.” Soon Vikrant chimes in to say, “You mean omnipast?” He further proclaims, “Because I am the new omnipresent, so welcome to Vikflix.”

Radhika then mentions that they are going to ask some “other questions” to each other in the interview. Those are the questions the answers to which are not available in their other interviews because nobody bothers asking them.

Vikrant reveals that the questions were found on the internet by Netflix and it seemed perfect to go ahead with. Vikrant asks Radhika where she is at the moment. To which, she says London. Vikrant protested, saying that as per her social media handles, Radhika has been travelling across the globe.

Radhika asks Vikrant if he is Punjabi. The latter responds saying that he is half Punjabi because his maternal side is a family of Sikhs. Also, he stated that his paternal family has simple Christians. So Vikrant is both a product of his mother and father. However, the actor mentioned that in reality, he is only an Indian.

Radhika jokingly said that she got married because she wanted a visa and marrying helped solve that problem for her. Vikrant, too said in humour, that he can dance enough to save his life, if asked to at gunpoint. Radhika is married to London-based musician Benedict Taylor.

‘Is Vikrant Massey the new Radhika Apte’ flashes on screen. Radhika says that people should refrain from such comments because Vikrant should have his own place. The two then start with a banter in good humour to decide if it's still Radflix or now Vikflix. Finally, they concluded by saying that the audience should decide that. They signed off asking fans to decide and drop their answers in the comments space.