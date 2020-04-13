Don't Blame Musicians For Remixes, Consumers And Music Labels Are Real Culprits: Palash Sen

Pop rock band Euphoria's vocalist Palash Sen has come out in defense of Indian musicians and singers over the ongoing debate on the trend of creating remixes.

T-Series' remixed version of AR Rahman’s Masakali from Delhi 6 has once again brought to the fore a long-standing debate on the trend of recreating old songs.

Many have criticised music composer Tanishk Bagchi for recreating Masakali, saying that the new track is "an utter disgrace" to Rahman's original composition. However, Sen holds a different opinion.

During a live session with us, Sen said people should rather blame it on those who are consuming this trend and the music companies that are forcing musicians into recreating old songs.

"Don't blame the musicians because it's not their fault. Musicians are just doing their job. Those who are making them do this (recreate old songs) are the real culprits. And, those who are consuming this kind of music are equally at fault. They (remixes) exist because there is an audience for it. And, companies are doing what’s making them money. If the public stops consuming and watching the remixes then no one is going to make them," he said.

Sen said that the reason why he stayed away from the film music scene was because he didn't want to be a part of this trend.

"The audience should step up and intervene because these remixes only objectify women and endorse vulgar lyrics. The high-profile music labels won't stop remixing the old songs unless people outright reject them. Our musicians and singers are very talented. We should encourage them by having faith in them for making original music. A lot of them do original music, too. It's just some of them don't get opportunity.

"Hence, I'm not in the film industry because I know that I won't be able to do that (recreation and remixes) regardless of how much I get paid. They also know that they cannot force me into doing it," Sen concluded.