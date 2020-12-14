Don't Care About Negative People Laughing and Talking Behind My Back: Maheep Kapoor

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, the Netflix show headlined by Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Neelam Soni and Bhavana Pandey, has received mixed response. While some viewers have enjoyed the insider's view, the show has led to a lot of trolling on social media, poking fun at the lives of these Bollywood wives.

Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor, in a recent interview, said that she was quite nervous before the show released and was wary of people making fun of her. But it actually turned out to be a liberating experience.

"We didn't go looking for the show... the show came to us. My first reaction was, 'Oh my God! Will people make fun of me?' But I spoke to my children (Shanaya and Jahan) and my husband, and Shanaya told me, 'Listen mom, life is too short... you have to live this adventure. You are doing this with your friends and you have stories to tell'. Jahan is a boy of few words... he just told me, 'You don't say no to Dharmatic and Netflix'," she told The Telegraph.

"Sanjay asked me if I was thick-skinned enough to bear being trolled. But once I spoke to my friends, we decided to do it together. It actually turned out to be a liberating experience. I am so happy with all the compliments. And I don’t really care about the negative people who are laughing and talking behind my back... good for them, it’s okay," she said.

Maheep said that they were worried about how people outside would react to them. "I told the crew that if I say something without thinking, then they should stop me right there. I didn't want to come across as being insensitive to anyone or hurt any feelings," she added.