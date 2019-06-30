Don't 'Chuck' De Helmet: Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar Engage in a Quirky Twitter Exchange
SRK celebrated his 27 years in the Hindi film industry recreating his entry scene on a bike, from his maiden film Deewana.
Image: Instagram
Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar used an innovative 'filmy' style to convey a congratulatory message to superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who recently celebrated 27 years in the Hindi film industry with a video. The actor responded with an equally quirky post.
Thank you for the awesome 27 years everybody and Thank you Sharad for the bikes! pic.twitter.com/UMg6k78C06— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2019
"Dear Baazigar, don't 'Chuck' De helmet. Wear one when on a bike Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Congratulations on completing 27 years! See you soon, my friend," Tendulkar tweeted on Saturday, in response to the video which Shah Rukh had posted on June 25.
Dear Baazigar, don't 'Chuck' De helmet. Wear one when on a bike Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Congratulations on completing 27 years! See you soon, my friend.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 29, 2019
Shah Rukh then wrote to Sachin: "My friend, helmet pehenkar, on drive.. off drive and straight drive karna aap se zyaada behtar kaun sikha sakta hai! Will tell my grandchildren, I got my 'driving' lessons from the great Sachin himself. See you soon over some fish curry. Thank you."
My friend Helmet pehenkar, On Drive..Off drive & Straight drive, karna aap se zyaada behtar kaun sikha sakta hai! Will tell my grand children, I got my ‘driving’ lessons from the great Sachin himself. See u soon over some fish curry. Thank u. https://t.co/QGG5YaGnu3— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 29, 2019
In the video, SRK had recreated his entry scene on a bike, from his maiden film Deewana.
While he thanked his fans for "bearing" with him for so many years and for letting him "ride" into their hearts, he also urged people to ride safely.
"It's a coincidence that my friends from a motorcycle company have sent me two motorcycles to try out the stunts I did in Deewana 27 years ago. I am going to give it a shot, but this time there's a difference. I will make sure I am wearing a helmet. Always wear a helmet while riding a bike," the actor said.
