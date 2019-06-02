English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Don't Create Drama: Sonam Kapoor Insists She Wasn’t Defending Janhvi Over Katrina Kaif's Comments
Katrina Kaif recently commented on the length of the shorts Janhvi Kapoor wears to the gym, and it seemed Sonam had come to her cousin's defence in an Instagram post.
Sonam Kapoor at the 72nd international film festival in Cannes, France. (Image: AFP)
After Katrina Kaif expressed her concern about the length of the shorts Janhvi Kapoor wears to the gym, it seemed that an Instagram story Sonam Kapoor put up was in defence of her sister's sartorial choice. But Sonam has now clarified on Twitter that her post had nothing to do with "dear friend" Katrina's comments on Janhvi.
Katrina made the observation during a recent interaction with Neha Dhupia on BFFs With Vogue. When she was asked which celebrity goes OTT in his/her gym and workout looks, Katrina had said, "I am concerned about the very, very short shorts that Jahnvi wears! She comes to my gym as well, so we, often are together in the gym. I just worry about her sometimes."
Although Janhvi hasn't reacted to the comment, cousin Sonam seemed to be defending her when she put up a story on Instagram with a collage of photos of the Dhadak actress in shorts, saying, "She also wears regular clothes and rocks it."
After the assumption spread widely, and the internet was busy lauding Sonam speaking out in defence of her sister, the Veere Di Wedding actress took to Twitter to clarify to 'mediawallas' that her Instagram story was not in relation to Katrina's comments. Rather, it was an inside joke she shares with her cousin over her gym looks.
Well, it seems Sonam doesn't find Katrina's comments offensive, after all.
