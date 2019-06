Don't Create Drama: Sonam Kapoor Insists She Wasn’t Defending Janhvi Over Katrina Kaif's Comments

Guys I wasn’t defending janhvi over something my very dear friend Katrina might have innocently said. It’s an inside joke with my sister on her gym looks that get papped. Pls don’t create drama mediawallas. https://t.co/CJaWToFNzb — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 2, 2019

After Katrina Kaif expressed her concern about the length of the shorts Janhvi Kapoor wears to the gym, it seemed that an Instagram story Sonam Kapoor put up was in defence of her sister's sartorial choice. But Sonam has now clarified on Twitter that her post had nothing to do with "dear friend" Katrina's comments on Janhvi.Katrina made the observation during a recent interaction with Neha Dhupia on BFFs With Vogue. When she was asked which celebrity goes OTT in his/her gym and workout looks, Katrina had said, "I am concerned about the very, very short shorts that Jahnvi wears! She comes to my gym as well, so we, often are together in the gym. I just worry about her sometimes."Although Janhvi hasn't reacted to the comment, cousin Sonam seemed to be defending her when she put up a story on Instagram with a collage of photos of the Dhadak actress in shorts, saying, "She also wears regular clothes and rocks it."Read: Sonam Kapoor Jumps to Sister's Defence After Katrina Kaif Points Out Janhvi Kapoor's 'Very Short Shorts' After the assumption spread widely, and the internet was busy lauding Sonam speaking out in defence of her sister, the Veere Di Wedding actress took to Twitter to clarify to 'mediawallas' that her Instagram story was not in relation to Katrina's comments. Rather, it was an inside joke she shares with her cousin over her gym looks.Well, it seems Sonam doesn't find Katrina's comments offensive, after all.