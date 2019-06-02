Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Don't Create Drama: Sonam Kapoor Insists She Wasn’t Defending Janhvi Over Katrina Kaif's Comments

Katrina Kaif recently commented on the length of the shorts Janhvi Kapoor wears to the gym, and it seemed Sonam had come to her cousin's defence in an Instagram post.

News18.com

Updated:June 2, 2019, 1:57 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Don't Create Drama: Sonam Kapoor Insists She Wasn’t Defending Janhvi Over Katrina Kaif's Comments
Sonam Kapoor at the 72nd international film festival in Cannes, France. (Image: AFP)
Loading...
After Katrina Kaif expressed her concern about the length of the shorts Janhvi Kapoor wears to the gym, it seemed that an Instagram story Sonam Kapoor put up was in defence of her sister's sartorial choice. But Sonam has now clarified on Twitter that her post had nothing to do with "dear friend" Katrina's comments on Janhvi.

Katrina made the observation during a recent interaction with Neha Dhupia on BFFs With Vogue. When she was asked which celebrity goes OTT in his/her gym and workout looks, Katrina had said, "I am concerned about the very, very short shorts that Jahnvi wears! She comes to my gym as well, so we, often are together in the gym. I just worry about her sometimes."

Although Janhvi hasn't reacted to the comment, cousin Sonam seemed to be defending her when she put up a story on Instagram with a collage of photos of the Dhadak actress in shorts, saying, "She also wears regular clothes and rocks it."

Read: Sonam Kapoor Jumps to Sister's Defence After Katrina Kaif Points Out Janhvi Kapoor's 'Very Short Shorts'

After the assumption spread widely, and the internet was busy lauding Sonam speaking out in defence of her sister, the Veere Di Wedding actress took to Twitter to clarify to 'mediawallas' that her Instagram story was not in relation to Katrina's comments. Rather, it was an inside joke she shares with her cousin over her gym looks.




Well, it seems Sonam doesn't find Katrina's comments offensive, after all.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram