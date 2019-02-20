Don’t Date Your First Hero: Kareena Kapoor’s Advice to Sara Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently appeared on a chat show with her friend Amrita Arora where she was also asked questions about her equations with Sara Ali Khan. Sara is Kareena’s husband Saif Ali Khan’s daughter with his first wife Amrita Singh.As per reports, Kareena advised Sara to not date her first co-actor. She said, “Don’t date your first hero.”Sara debuted in Bollywood with last year’s release Kedarnath, which had Sushant Singh Rajput opposite her. The film, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, was a success at the box office. Later in the same month, she had another release Simmba that also turned out to be commercially successful. It had Ranveer Singh opposite her.However, there are not many reports about Sara dating Sushant. In fact, on Karan Johar’s chat show, Sara said she wants to date Kartik Aryan. Later, Ranveer Singh tried to play the matchmaker between the two at an event.On another episode of Koffee With Karan, actress Kriti Sanon was also asked about her relationship status and whether she is dating Sushant with whom she worked in Raabta. Kriti denied any such rumours.On the work front, while Sara hasn’t announced her next project yet, Sushant is gearing up for the release of his next film, Sonchiriya. The film, directed by Abhishek Chaubey, will hit the screens on March 1, 2019.