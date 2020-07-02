Don't Give Up: Kriti Sanon Posts Motivational Quote Days After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Actress Kriti Sanon, who has been keeping a low profile since her former co-star and close friend Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, took to her Instagram on Thursday to share a motivational post for anyone going through "a tough time."

The actress shared a quote by Robert Tew that read, “The struggle you’re in today is developing the strength you need for tomorrow. Don’t give up.”

Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput worked together in the film Raabta. After the news of the actor's suicide broke, unlike many other celebs, Kriti did not post a condolence message on social media. Her sister Nupur, instead put up a post on Instagram that indicated they were being pestered for a reaction on social media.

A day after attending Sushant's funeral, Kriti put up an emotional post on Instagram in memory of the actor. "It has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where Dying felt easier or better than Living," she said, addressing her late co-star.

"I so wish you had people around you to get you past THAT moment, i wish you hadn’t pushed the ones who loved you away.. i wish i could have fixed that something which was broken inside you..I couldn’t.. I wish so so many things.... A part of my heart has gone with you."