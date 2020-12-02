'Don't Grow Up so Soon': Yash's Wife Radhika Pandit's Wish on Their Daughter's Birthday

Kannada star Yash's daughter Ayra turned two today. The actor's wife Radhika Pandit took to Instagram to wish their daughter on her second birthday.

Her Instagram post consisted of two photos. The first one is a solo picture of Ayra where she is seen flashing her innocent smile during a photoshoot, wearing a pretty pink dress and a flower in her hair. In the second, Radhika shared a collage of photos of baby Ayra's various moods.

Radhika had a special wish as she posted the photos, "U have given us nothing but happiness in life. Happy birthday our Lil angel #radhikapandit #nimmaRP. P.S : Don't grow up so soon."

On her first birthday, Yash and Radhika had thrown a carnival themed birthday bash for their firstborn. Ayra had looked like a little princess in a peach-coloured shimmery frock with a cute headband.

Radhika and Yash welcomed their daughter on this day in 2018. They were blessed with a baby boy, named Yatharv, on October 30, 2019. Yash and Radhika's Instagram feeds are full of pictures and videos of their two children.

A few weeks ago Radhika shared a video featuring the family to celebrate her son Yatharv's first birthday.

Yash, who shot to pan-India fame with KGF: Chapter 1, was spotted at the Hyderabad airport after reportedly wrapping up his portions in KGF: Chapter 2. The makers of KGF: Chapter 2 had resumed shooting after a hold-up due to the coronavirus pandemic.