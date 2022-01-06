'Don't Have any Issues': Nagarjuna on Andhra Govt's Decision to Cap Ticket Prices

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni said that he has no issue with the ticket pricing in Andhra Pradesh as far as his movies are concerned. Nagarjuna commented on the issue during the pre-release event of his upcoming movie Bangarraju in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

During the event, a reporter asked Nagarjuna to share his views on the ongoing ticket pricing issue in Andhra Pradesh and the problems faced by the film industry due to the capping of ticket prices by the state government.

Nagarjuna said, “I have no issues. If tickets were priced higher, we’d make some more money. But I don’t have any issues as far as my movie is concerned.”

When asked again, Nagarjuna said, “I refuse to comment on political issues, as this is a movie-related event. I can only talk about Bangarraju and related things here.”

On April 8, 2021, the Andhra Pradesh government issued an order to fix the rates for cinema hall tickets. Theatre owners of the state expressed their anger following the government’s decision.

Actors, including Chiranjeevi, Nani, Mohan Babu and several others, have expressed their opinion on the matter in the past. After the Andhra Pradesh High Court order on theatre owners’ petitions, the state government has set up a committee consisting of all stakeholders to decide on the prices.

The team of Bangarraju is holding pre-release events ahead of its theatrical release on January 14. Directed by K. Kalyan Krishna, the film also stars Naga Chaitanya, Krithi Shetty, and Fariaa Abdullah.

The teaser of Bangarraju was released by makers on January 1, and it had received nearly 3 million views within 24 hours of its upload on Youtube.

