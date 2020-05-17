Don't Have to Take Camera Along: Mahhi Vij on People Sharing Their Charity Work on Social Media

Actress Mahhi Vij and husband Jay Bhanushali recently slammed people who posted their charity work on social media amid the Covid-19 crisis. The couple has, however, faced backlash for their comments.

Addressing the debate, Mahhi told Hindustan Times, “A lot of people said in articles ‘aap khud toh kuchh karte nahi ho, AC mein baithe rehte ho’(You don't do anything but only sit with the AC on). We sit in the AC because we have worked hard for it. When I was doing Laagi Tujhse Lagan, I had to paint my face for 22 hours; the AC didn’t come just like that. I come from a middle-class family, I never had one at my home, which is why I can sit and even then donate. I don’t have to show people ‘I am doing this’."

She further added. “You want to contribute to society? Do it, but you don’t have to take a camera and show ‘main itne de raha/rahi hoon’ (I'm contributing this much).”

Mahhi went on to say that if people are distributing food to the needy, they don't have to take a video and post it on social media but ask them where they will get the next month's ration from.

The actress also said that she does not like to talk about her two foster kids Khushi and Rajveer. Mahhi said that the couple has been doing their bit but not posting about it on social media. She also hoped that the couple's good karma would reach their parents and their kids.

Follow @News18Movies for more