movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»Movies»Don't Know Any Cricketers: Urvashi Rautela's Statement Goes Viral, Spawns Memes
1-MIN READ

Don't Know Any Cricketers: Urvashi Rautela's Statement Goes Viral, Spawns Memes

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela, who was earlier linked with Rishabh Pant, has sparked off a meme fest on Twitter after she said that she doesn't know any cricketers.

Actress Urvashi Rautela’s assertion that she does not know any cricketer has gone viral, as have memes around the subject. In the past, she has been linked with cricketer Rishabh Pant. It all began during a recent interactive session of Urvashi on Instagram, where she was responding to various questions from fans.

On being asked who is her favourite cricketer, the actress replied, “I don’t watch cricket at all so don’t know any cricketers. I have deep respect for Sachin sir and Virat sir."

This response from the actress left many netizens surprised. Needless to mention that screenshots of her response and memes made on the same have gone viral on social media.

RELATED NEWS

Take a look at some of the reactions by netizens:

On a separate question, on who her crush is, the actress answered Elon Musk. This is how fans reacted to it:

However, another user seemed fed-up with all the incoming memes:

Urvashi Rautela is an avid social media user and often shares quirky posts from her Instagram account. A couple of days back she shared a picture that was forwarded to her by her mother, in which cricketer Virat Kolhi was seen working with his mother in the kitchen. She asked her followers to help her decode what her mother was trying to say by sharing that picture of Kohli.

On the professional front, the actress will next be seen alongside Randeep Hooda in the web series Inspector Avinash. She was last seen in the film Virgin Bhanupriya which featured Gautam Gulati, Archana Puran Singh, and Delnaaz Irani among others.

Tags
first published:April 02, 2021, 08:44 IST