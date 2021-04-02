Don't Know Any Cricketers: Urvashi Rautela's Statement Goes Viral, Spawns Memes

Actress Urvashi Rautela’s assertion that she does not know any cricketer has gone viral, as have memes around the subject. In the past, she has been linked with cricketer Rishabh Pant. It all began during a recent interactive session of Urvashi on Instagram, where she was responding to various questions from fans.

On being asked who is her favourite cricketer, the actress replied, “I don’t watch cricket at all so don’t know any cricketers. I have deep respect for Sachin sir and Virat sir."

This response from the actress left many netizens surprised. Needless to mention that screenshots of her response and memes made on the same have gone viral on social media.

Take a look at some of the reactions by netizens:

On a separate question, on who her crush is, the actress answered Elon Musk. This is how fans reacted to it:

However, another user seemed fed-up with all the incoming memes:

Please stop this #RishabhPant and #Urvashirautela memes. Bas karo yaar, irritate ho rhaa hai— Vikrant Vaibhaw (@aawarabaccha) April 1, 2021

Urvashi Rautela is an avid social media user and often shares quirky posts from her Instagram account. A couple of days back she shared a picture that was forwarded to her by her mother, in which cricketer Virat Kolhi was seen working with his mother in the kitchen. She asked her followers to help her decode what her mother was trying to say by sharing that picture of Kohli.

On the professional front, the actress will next be seen alongside Randeep Hooda in the web series Inspector Avinash. She was last seen in the film Virgin Bhanupriya which featured Gautam Gulati, Archana Puran Singh, and Delnaaz Irani among others.