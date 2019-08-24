Don’t Know if Baahubali 3 Will Happen or Not, Says Prabhas
Directed by SS Rajamouli, the Baahubali films starred Prabhas in a double role and Rana Daggubati as the chief antagonist.
Prabhas in a still from Baahubali 2.
Prabhas, who is all set to make his debut in Hindi films with Saaho, recently talked about the possibility of SS Rajamouli making the third part of the blockbuster franchise Baahubali.
Speaking to News18's Rajeev Masand in an interview, Prabhas said, "If SS Rajamouli wants to do part 3, he should get excited. He only gave me 6 scripts, so he would have done some 10-14. We almost finished 60% there. I know he had the script in mind for 5 years. But I don’t know if Baahubali 3 will happen or not.”
The superstar also spoke about his experience of working on the Baahubali films, saying that he was "very comfortable" giving four years to the epic cinematic experience. He said, "Toward the end I felt I want to do something else also. Sometimes I forget I was part of the project, it was that surreal,” adding that the two protagonists Amarendra and Mahendra Baahubali will never get out of his system.
Prabhas is currently awaiting the release of his film Saaho, in which he will be starring opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Directed by Sujeeth, it was made over a period of two years. Also starring Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey and Neil Nitin Mukesh, it will release on August 30.
