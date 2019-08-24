Don’t Know if Baahubali 3 Will Happen or Not, Says Prabhas

Prabhas, who is all set to make his debut in Hindi films with Saaho, recently talked about the possibility of SS Rajamouli making the third part of the blockbuster franchise Baahubali.

Speaking to News18's Rajeev Masand in an interview, Prabhas said, "If SS Rajamouli wants to do part 3, he should get excited. He only gave me 6 scripts, so he would have done some 10-14. We almost finished 60% there. I know he had the script in mind for 5 years. But I don’t know if Baahubali 3 will happen or not.”

The superstar also spoke about his experience of working on the Baahubali films, saying that he was "very comfortable" giving four years to the epic cinematic experience. He said, "Toward the end I felt I want to do something else also. Sometimes I forget I was part of the project, it was that surreal,” adding that the two protagonists Amarendra and Mahendra Baahubali will never get out of his system.

Prabhas is currently awaiting the release of his film Saaho, in which he will be starring opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Directed by Sujeeth, it was made over a period of two years. Also starring Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey and Neil Nitin Mukesh, it will release on August 30.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.