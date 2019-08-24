Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Don’t Know if Baahubali 3 Will Happen or Not, Says Prabhas

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the Baahubali films starred Prabhas in a double role and Rana Daggubati as the chief antagonist.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 24, 2019, 4:02 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Don’t Know if Baahubali 3 Will Happen or Not, Says Prabhas
Prabhas in a still from Baahubali 2.
Loading...

Prabhas, who is all set to make his debut in Hindi films with Saaho, recently talked about the possibility of SS Rajamouli making the third part of the blockbuster franchise Baahubali.

Speaking to News18's Rajeev Masand in an interview, Prabhas said, "If SS Rajamouli wants to do part 3, he should get excited. He only gave me 6 scripts, so he would have done some 10-14. We almost finished 60% there. I know he had the script in mind for 5 years. But I don’t know if Baahubali 3 will happen or not.”

The superstar also spoke about his experience of working on the Baahubali films, saying that he was "very comfortable" giving four years to the epic cinematic experience. He said, "Toward the end I felt I want to do something else also. Sometimes I forget I was part of the project, it was that surreal,” adding that the two protagonists Amarendra and Mahendra Baahubali will never get out of his system.

Prabhas is currently awaiting the release of his film Saaho, in which he will be starring opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Directed by Sujeeth, it was made over a period of two years. Also starring Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey and Neil Nitin Mukesh, it will release on August 30.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram