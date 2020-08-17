Don't Know If We Are Together or Not: Charu Asopa on Separation Rumours With Rajeev Sen

TV actor Charu Asopa, who married Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen in a grand ceremony last year, has said that she does not know if they are still together. While Rajeev is in Delhi, Charu remains in Mumbai.

The couple hit the headlines recently when their social media followers pointed out that they removed each other's photos from their respective Instagram profiles.

Responding to the rumours of their separation, Charu told Times of India said that she was seeking the almighty's guidance in the present scenario.

“I don’t know if we are together or not. All I can say right now is he is Delhi and I am here in Mumbai. I know only what you guys know. What will happen in future I am waiting for God to show me the path, I have left everything on him now,” Charu was quoted as saying.

She further added, “I think problems happen in everyone’s life, and we all go through ups and downs, it’s just that we are celebrities, so a lot is written about us. If there is a light at the end of the tunnel, I will surely see it. And when I get to see it I will share it with everyone”.

Recently, the actress posted a few pictures on Instagram celebrating Kajri Teej. In her post, she can be seen dressed up in a Bengali style saree.

She wrote, "Sinjhara celebration for kajri teej. Ready for teej fast tomorrow. Happy sinjhara to all the beautiful ladies ..."

A while back, Rajeev had also shared a loved-up picture with Charu, asking their fans if their Jodi is 'hit' or 'superhit.'

On the work front, Charu is all set to make her acting comeback with TV show Akbar Ka Bal Birbal.