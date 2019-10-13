Don't Know Where I Am Headed In Next Five Years, Says Farhan Akhtar

From his directorial debut "Dil Chahta Hai" to his acting debut "Rock On!!", National award-winning filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar wears many hats. He has also made his mark as a singer-songwriter, a producer and a story writer. His latest release as an actor, "The Sky Is Pink", opens this week on Friday, and Farhan says he never planned to explore so many genres of entertainment. rather he believes in going with the flow.

"I do not strategise my career so I do not know where am I headed in the next five years. The only thing I hope for is people I make films and music for should keep showing interest in my efforts," Farhan told IANS.

"So far, I am driven by my instinct, and people I collaborate with also think alike. For instance, Ritesh (Sidhwani), who is my business partner also thinks like me. When we decide to do a film, to tell a story, we are our first audience. If we like a story we believe that there will be people like us out there who will also be interested to watch the film, so we make it. We really go by conviction," he added.

Being the son of iconic poet Javed Akhtar, the multi talented Farhan says writing comes naturally to him. He also mentions people's appreciation t his work has given him confidence.

"I have been making films over the past 19 years and without the constant appreciation from people, the journey would not be possible. People have given me the confidence to grow and express myself in the way I wanted to. I really feel fortunate," says Farhan, who has acted and produced films like "Luck By Chance", "Karthik Calling Karthik", "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara".

In "The Sky Is Pink", he shares screen space with Priyanka Chopra. They had worked together earlier in the "Don" films -- as director and actress -- and in "Dil Dhadakne Do" as co-stars.

Apart from being in films, Farhan is also a sports enthusiast, and he particularly loves playing a sportsperson on screen. He has essayed Indian sprint legend Milkha Singh in "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag", and is all set to play a boxer named Alok Oberoi in the upcoming "Toofan".

Asked about if choosing sports films is a conscious decision, Farhan said: "The film ''Toofan'' is not just about boxing. It is about human relationships and boxing is an important part of it. I think it was the same with my film ''Bhaag Milkha Bhaag''. That story was of Milkha Singh as a person, who comes to terms with his past, and there were a lot of races as part of the narrative because he was a sprinter. So the emotional layers have to always be there as part of the story."

"As an actor, when I prepare myself and go through physical training, it is a new discipline for me. It is exciting and challenging at the same time because I have never boxed in my life before. But my reason to do a film is always an amazing story that the film intends to tell," shared the actor.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.