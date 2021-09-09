Don't Look Up Teaser: Netflix Launches Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill's Comedy Film

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio shared the teaser of his upcoming film Don’t Look Up on his social media handle on Wednesday. The one-minute teaser was enough to get fans excited as it gave a glimpse of the impressive star cast which included Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Timothee Chalamet, Jonah Hill, and Ariana Grande.

The teaser opens with Leonardo hyperventilating inside a lavatory as the background music builds up. In the following shots we see Leonardo is accompanied by Lawrence, both play the role of astronomers Dr Randall Mindy and Kate Dibiasky respectively. The two astronomers are then seen at the Oval office in the White House where they warn the US President Orlean, played by Streep, that a comet orbiting within the solar system is headed towards earth. Hill plays the role of Streep’s son and Chief of Staff, Jason. The teaser ends with Streep and Hill mocking the two scientists for issuing another “the world is ending” warning. Hill’s character then goes on to list them, “drought, famine, hole in the ozone. It’s so boring.” The two scientists are clearly not happy with the reaction and rely on iced water and white wine for coping with the situation at hand.

The teaser also goes on to show shots of some of the other actors that will be seen in the movie, including Kid Cudi, Rob Morgan. Cate Blanchett plays the role of a news anchor, as suggested by one of the shots.

The Netflix original film is written and directed by Adam McKay who has previously directed Academy Award-nominated movies like The Big Short and Vice. The teaser suggests that the movie deals with the tussle between scientists who continue to issue warnings of the impending threat to the planet and the government’s disregard for it and focus on their capitalistic agenda.

