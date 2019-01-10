English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Don't Make Patriotism Your Convenience: Prasoon Joshi
CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi says people should express their love for country openly and should not make patriotism their 'convenience'.
(Image credits: News18)
National award-winning lyricist Prasoon Joshi, who penned the songs for the upcoming film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi says people should express their love for country openly and should not make patriotism their "convenience".
During the launch of the song 'Vijay Bhava' of the film Manikarnika on Wednesday, Joshi asked people to express their love for the motherland quite loud and clear.
While Kangana Ranaut, the leading actress and one of the directors of the film, said that words like "chest thumping", "nationalism", ‘jingoism' are used in a negative manner, and people should celebrate patriotism loud and open; the media asked question on how forced nationalism can be encouraged in a democratic country, since everyone has the right to express patriotism in their own way.
Prasoon replied, "Don't make patriotism your convenience, as far as you are cognizant about it, as far as you are honest about it, don't make it convenient. If you are hiding behind your convenience, then I surely have a problem."
"Yes, people can express their love for the country in their own way, but people should express their love for the country, it should not just be internalized," he added.
Kangana said, "Love is love. If you love your partner, and never want that partner's company it is up to you if you want to internalise it. But then it will never manifest into a beautiful relationship, nothing will come out of it."
"Similarly, the Constitution is a promise that all of us have made with each other to the motherland. It is not a gift fallen on our lap from heaven. If we add another piece of land to this land, we make a promise even with those set of people to protect this land. That promise needs to be owned."
Music director trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, who also performed the song live, attended the event.
Actresses Ankita Lokhande and Mishti were also present.
The film is releasing on January 25.
