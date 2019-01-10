GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Don't Make Patriotism Your Convenience: Prasoon Joshi

CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi says people should express their love for country openly and should not make patriotism their 'convenience'.

IANS

Updated:January 10, 2019, 8:08 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Don't Make Patriotism Your Convenience: Prasoon Joshi
(Image credits: News18)
Loading...
National award-winning lyricist Prasoon Joshi, who penned the songs for the upcoming film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi says people should express their love for country openly and should not make patriotism their "convenience".

During the launch of the song 'Vijay Bhava' of the film Manikarnika on Wednesday, Joshi asked people to express their love for the motherland quite loud and clear.

While Kangana Ranaut, the leading actress and one of the directors of the film, said that words like "chest thumping", "nationalism", ‘jingoism' are used in a negative manner, and people should celebrate patriotism loud and open; the media asked question on how forced nationalism can be encouraged in a democratic country, since everyone has the right to express patriotism in their own way.

Prasoon replied, "Don't make patriotism your convenience, as far as you are cognizant about it, as far as you are honest about it, don't make it convenient. If you are hiding behind your convenience, then I surely have a problem."

"Yes, people can express their love for the country in their own way, but people should express their love for the country, it should not just be internalized," he added.

Kangana said, "Love is love. If you love your partner, and never want that partner's company it is up to you if you want to internalise it. But then it will never manifest into a beautiful relationship, nothing will come out of it."

"Similarly, the Constitution is a promise that all of us have made with each other to the motherland. It is not a gift fallen on our lap from heaven. If we add another piece of land to this land, we make a promise even with those set of people to protect this land. That promise needs to be owned."

Music director trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, who also performed the song live, attended the event.

Actresses Ankita Lokhande and Mishti were also present.

The film is releasing on January 25.

Follow @news18movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram