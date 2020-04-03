MOVIES

2-MIN READ

'Don’t Mind Pairing up with Sidharth Shukla', Says Devoleena Bhattacharjee After Criticising 'Bhula Dunga'

Devoleena Bhattacharjee (L)

Devoleena Bhattacharjee (L)

In a recent interview, Devoleena Bhattacharjee said that she will be willing to do a music video with Sidharth Shukla. She claimed this after saying Sidharth and Shehnaaz Gill had zero chemistry in their music video 'Bhula Dunga'.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 3, 2020, 2:07 PM IST
Bigg Boss 13 might be over but the reality show's contestants' popularity does not seem to cease. Recently the season's winner Sidharth Shukla and finalist Shehnaaz Gill were a part of Darshan Rawal's music video called Bhula Dunga, which was hailed widely by fans as fantastic, especially due to the duo's chemistry inside the BB house.

However, housemate Devoleena Bhattacharjee was not impressed by Bhula Dunga and said that Sidharth and Shehnaaz had zero chemistry. This led to heavy trolling on the internet, with #SidNaaz fans getting furious at her. Now Devoleena has made another comment that might irk their fans. In a recent interview with Times of India, Devoleena said she would like to appear in a music video with Sidharth.

“I will talk about this when I go on a live chat with Sidharth. We will get trolled together. But I don’t mind pairing up with him.” Devoleena definitely took a dig at her trolls with this statement.

Sidharth and Devoleena started out as rivals in Bigg Boss 13 as the latter's best friend in the house Rashami Desai was constantly at loggerheads with Sidharth. However, eventually their equation changed and Sidharth and Devoleena were seen flirting with each other.

Recently, Rashami also came out in support of her friend Devoleena after she received abusive videos as hate on social media. "This audio is so bad. As I mentioned below, there should be a limit. Such fans & trollrs are not good and deserve to be behind the bars to defame someone so badly. Apologies @MahaCyber1asking u to look into this matter in such a time but these mannerless people need to learn a lesson (sic)," she wrote.

Rashami was also not met kindly by trolls who abused her as well. She then threatened to block #SidNaz fan pages on Twitter. "Wow! Just because I supported my friend @Devoleena_23 so now I’m also being trolled.. Acha hai mere paas bhaut time hai ghar pe abb.. Let’s block these SidNaaz SidHearts ShehnaazGill Shehnazians fans right away.. Shame on such disgusting fans," she wrote.

