Don’t Miss These 7 Regional Films Streaming Right Now

It’s hard to spend time during the lockdown, but we have made it easier for you by recommending excellent films and shows to watch on the OTTs.

Here’s another list of extraordinary Indian regional films to watch on different streaming apps.

Aruvi (Tamil)

Directed by Arun Prabu Purushothaman, this 2017 film featuring Aditi Balan is a multi-layered thriller with shades of dark comedy thrown in between. Aruvi is a girl who holds a TV studio under seize on gunpoint, but her story unfolds to be a gripping one. The film talks about serious issues like discrimination and AIDS.

Dhananjoy (Bengali)

It is a powerful social commentary based on the life of Dhananjoy Chatterjee, a security guard convicted of a gruesome murder in 1990, based on circumstantial evidence. He was also given the capital punishment in 2004. This film is an extremely gripping portrayal of a sensitive issue which deals with mass hysteria and the concept of justice when the accused perpetrator is poor.

Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya (Telugu)

Naveen Polishetty, who rose to fame with AIB's videos, makes his screen debut with this dark horse. He plays an amateur sleuth who worships the poster of Benedict Cumberbatch's Sherlock. He likes to be addressed as ‘agent,’ works for FBI Nellore and never gets paid. Written and directed by Swaroop RSJ, the film will make you a Polishetty fan.

Kumbalangi Nights (Malyalam)

This is the story of four brothers who share a love-hate relationship but are eventually forced to come together to face some unprecedented events. A simple and endearing premise, the film was helped by strong performances by Soubin Shahir, Shane Nigam, Sreenath Bhasi and Mathew Thomas.

Vinci Da (Bengali)

Srijit Mukherji’s chilling crime thriller Vinci Da is the story of a make-up artist whose life changes when a mysterious man with a challenging job enters his life. Starring Rudranil Ghosh and Ritwick Chakraborty in powerful performances, Vinci Da also has a great performance by Dhananjoy actor Anirban Bhattacharya.

Half Ticket (Marathi)

This 2016 film will surely tug at your heartstrings. It is a film about two brothers in a slum who are fascinated by a new pizza place opened in their locality. Their curiosity turns into desire to taste a slice of pizza which is unfortunately too expensive for them. Starring child actors Shubham More and Vinayak Potdar, along with veteran Marathi actor Bhalchandra Kadam, Half Ticket gets a well-deserved place in this list.

Ee. Ma. Yau (Malayalam)

Directed by Lilo Jose Pellissery, this film came in between his two very acclaimed films Angamaly Diaries and Jalikattu. It’s a satire that tells the story of a master mason who meets with his death unexpectedly, which leads to his family, especially his doting son facing many obstacles in planning a grand funeral for him as promised. It stars Chemban Vinod Jose, who had debuted with Angamaly Diaries.

