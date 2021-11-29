'Don't Open Link': Actor Shubhangi Gokhale Tells Fans As her FB Account Gets Hacked

The Facebook account of Marathi actor Shubhangi Gokhale was hacked, she informed everyone on the social media platform. In her post, the actor also asked her fans to be careful and advised them against clicking on any links sent from her Facebook account. She has complained to the cyber cell and the investigation is currently underway. This was the second time that Shubhangi’s account was hacked.

“Once again my account has been hacked. Unbeknownst to me, everyone is getting a link in the message. Please do not open that link. I am in touch with my cyber cell and we are trying to sort this out," Shubhangi wrote in her post on Facebook.

“If you click on the link sent from my account, pornographic photos would be opened. Please do not open it if someone sent you this link. If you open it, messages will be sent to others from your profile," she further said.

“It is a viral link and this link will take you to a site that looks like fake YouTube. Wherever a page similar to Messenger appears, it is said that the video will not be shown without logging in. By sharing the post ‘Don’t get caught in this trap," she said.

The Marathi actor appealed to her fans to be careful. A honey trap link is currently being discussed on social media, which is sent to extort money from the people.

The cases of fraud on social media and cyber-crime have increased in the past few years. Fraud is often perpetrated by misusing the name, sending wrong messages and hacking accounts.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.