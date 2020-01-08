Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Don't Remember A Life When I have been Out of Love, Says Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut will soon be seen in Panga, in which she is playing a kabaddi player preparing to get back to the field after a long time.

IANS

Updated:January 8, 2020, 10:40 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Don't Remember A Life When I have been Out of Love, Says Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut will soon be seen in Panga, in which she is playing a kabaddi player preparing to get back to the field after a long time.

There is finally a man in Bollywood who inspired Kangana Ranaut to settle down in marriage, and he is married! Before you jump to conclusions that Kangana has found the man of her dreams, let us clarify: Kangana was merely talking about filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, who is the husband of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who has directed her upcoming film, Panga.

"Undeniably, I have always felt it is difficult to find someone who will be on the same level. However, after having met Nitesh Tiwari, and noticing them so amicable and loving in their marriage, my opinion on marriage has changed. He supports his wife so wholeheartedly. Marriage seems possible to me now," Kangana told Deccan Chronicle, reports filmibeat.com.

Kangana also revealed how her dream man should be. "He should be someone more intelligent, beautiful (handsome), and more talented than me," she declared, adding that she does "have a romantic side".

"I don't remember a life when I have been out of love. I have had bad experiences with love, but I move on quickly," she said.

Uh...huh! Wedding bells around the corner, Kangana?!

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram