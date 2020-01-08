Don't Remember A Life When I have been Out of Love, Says Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut will soon be seen in Panga, in which she is playing a kabaddi player preparing to get back to the field after a long time.
There is finally a man in Bollywood who inspired Kangana Ranaut to settle down in marriage, and he is married! Before you jump to conclusions that Kangana has found the man of her dreams, let us clarify: Kangana was merely talking about filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, who is the husband of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who has directed her upcoming film, Panga.
"Undeniably, I have always felt it is difficult to find someone who will be on the same level. However, after having met Nitesh Tiwari, and noticing them so amicable and loving in their marriage, my opinion on marriage has changed. He supports his wife so wholeheartedly. Marriage seems possible to me now," Kangana told Deccan Chronicle, reports filmibeat.com.
Kangana also revealed how her dream man should be. "He should be someone more intelligent, beautiful (handsome), and more talented than me," she declared, adding that she does "have a romantic side".
"I don't remember a life when I have been out of love. I have had bad experiences with love, but I move on quickly," she said.
Uh...huh! Wedding bells around the corner, Kangana?!
