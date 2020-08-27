Don't Think Even Kasab Subjected to this Kind of Witch-hunt on Media, Says Swara Bhasker on Rhea

Swara Bhasker has once again come out in support of Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father of abetting his son's suicide. Swara has criticised media for "a witch-hunt" against Rhea.

Taking to Twitter, Swara wrote, "I don’t think even #Kasab was subjected to the kind of witch-hunt on media.. & media trial that #RheaChakrobarty is being subjected to! Shame on Indian Media... Shame on us for being a toxic voyeuristic public consuming this poisonous hysteria.. #RheaDrugChat #SushantSinghRajput."

I don’t think even #Kasab was subjected to the kind of witch-hunt on media.. & media trial that #RheaChakrobarty is being subjected to! Shame on Indian Media.. Shame on us for being a toxic voyueristic public consuming this poisonous hysteria.. #RheaDrugChat #SushantSinghRajput — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 26, 2020

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday filed a criminal case against Rhea Chakraborty and others for their alleged dealings in banned drugs, officials said. The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing a money laundering angle into the death of Sushant, questioned Rhea Chakraborty, and obtained "deleted WhatsApp messages" from her phone that allegedly indicated dealings in banned drugs.

Rhea has been questioned by the ED about these suspect drug deals and her statement on these allegations has been recorded by it under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), officials said.

Her lawyer Satish Manehsinde had vehemently denied the allegations made against the 28-year-old actor.