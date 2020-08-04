Don't Think If I'll Be Able To Watch Kai Po Che Again: Amit Sadh on Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput's Kai Po Che co-star Amit Sadh has spoken of his fondness for the late actor, describing him as "brother" that he will "never, ever forget.

The 'Breathe' actor said that he gets "goosebumps all over my body" whenever he recollects the experience of filming the Abhishek Kapoor-directed movie with Sushant.

"When I say the word goosebumps, it reminds me of Sushant. It was Sushant's favourite dialogue to tell people, 'I have goosebumps.' When he liked any script, he'd say, 'I have goosebumps,'" Amit said.

Amit is still finding it hard to come to terms with the tragic loss.

"It sinks in and out. It's going to take time. But I feel privileged and blessed that at least for a year and a half during filming Kai Po Che, we got so close. We were brothers. It was always a special film. I don't think if I'd be able to watch it again or even if I do I will just keep staring at Sushant. We all will heal from this. But the good thing is that we have his art and so many memories to cherish and celebrate him. And, I have a strong feeling that it will make him happy."

Sushant passed away on June 14, leaving the film industry and his fans in shock.