English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Don't Want Anyone To Put An Image On Me: Akshay Kumar On Trying Different Genres
Akshay Kumar, who worked on issue-based films such as Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Padman, says he deliberately wants to shift between genres to avoid getting stereotyped.
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar speaks during a press conference to promote his upcoming movie "Pad Man" in Ahmedabad on Monday. (Image: AP)
Mumbai: Akshay Kumar, who worked on issue-based films such as Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Padman, says he deliberately wants to shift between genres to avoid getting stereotyped.
"I need to keep on changing. I don't want anyone to put an image on me. I have gone through that in early days of my career when only action image was associated with me. I wanted to do other things, but I couldn't do it. So I always try to do different things (now)," Akshay said in a media interaction here. The national award-winning actor said his next is a war film.
"It is not that I will do only this kind of film. I am doing a war film called 'Kesari', it is for the first time that I am doing a war film, it is new for me. So I am very excited about it.
"I have no idea. I want to do a 'Housefull' now. I am waiting to start 'Housefull', it is going to be three month vacation," he said about the hit comedy franchise.
There have been reports that Akshay is in talks with Ekta Kapoor for a film which is an adaptation of the book 'I Too Had A Dream' based on the life of Dr Verghese Kurien, the man who brought about the milk revolution in the country.
This film will was apparently to be directed by Shree Narayan Singh of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha fame. When asked whether he was involved with the project, the actor said, "I don't know."
Also Watch
"I need to keep on changing. I don't want anyone to put an image on me. I have gone through that in early days of my career when only action image was associated with me. I wanted to do other things, but I couldn't do it. So I always try to do different things (now)," Akshay said in a media interaction here. The national award-winning actor said his next is a war film.
"It is not that I will do only this kind of film. I am doing a war film called 'Kesari', it is for the first time that I am doing a war film, it is new for me. So I am very excited about it.
"I have no idea. I want to do a 'Housefull' now. I am waiting to start 'Housefull', it is going to be three month vacation," he said about the hit comedy franchise.
There have been reports that Akshay is in talks with Ekta Kapoor for a film which is an adaptation of the book 'I Too Had A Dream' based on the life of Dr Verghese Kurien, the man who brought about the milk revolution in the country.
This film will was apparently to be directed by Shree Narayan Singh of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha fame. When asked whether he was involved with the project, the actor said, "I don't know."
Also Watch
| Edited by: Kriti Tulsiani
-
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World's Last Male Northern White Rhino Dead
- Show Your True Colors With These Catwalk-approved Alternatives To Red Lipstick
- Schweinsteiger And Wife Ivanovic Celebrate Birth of First Child
- Stephen Hawking's Last Research Paper Could Prove The Existence of Multiple Universes
- Self-driving Uber Car Kills Arizona Woman Crossing Street