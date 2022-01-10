'Don't Want it to...': Director Rakesh Roshan Gives Big Update on Krrish 4

Koi Mil Gaya, the 2003 film starring Hrithik Roshan, was a superhit and eventually became a prequel to the hit series Krrish. Hrithik’s brilliant performance paved the way for unmatchable success. Directed by Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan, this movie gave a new superhero to Bollywood who was seen in Krrish and Krrish 3.

The discussion on Krrish 4 has been ongoing for quite some time, and fans of the Krrish franchise are eagerly waiting for the latest updates on the project. In a recent conversation with The Times of India, Rakesh Roshan has revealed everything about the movie. He said that the work on the fourth film in the series is currently underway. The director-producer added that the pandemic had thrown a spanner in the works.

Roshan said, “I am waiting for the epidemic to end. Hopefully, it will settle down this year. The movie we are planning for is huge. I don’t want it to get stuck. Because of the pandemic, the business of movies has been very badly affected. Therefore, I don’t want to jump into it. I normally spend my weekends in Lonavala. The weather there is very pleasant. There is no pollution at all and it is very peaceful."

Last year, on June 23, Hrithik had officially announced ‘Krrish 4’ on the 15th anniversary of the movie. The first ‘Krrish’ (Koi Mil Gaya) was released on 23 June 2006. In the interview, Rakesh regretted that Hrithik Roshan does not do as many films every year. He further revealed that Hrithik loves to take up challenges and that he does not get the opportunity to play different and exciting characters that frequently, so he doesn’t do many films. The filmmaker added that Hrithik likes to work in movies where he can do full justice to the character, and he doesn’t always get that opportunity.

