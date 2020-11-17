Don't Want My Son to Become a Singer, at Least Not in India, Says Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam's son Nevaan is all grown up now, and there are speculations as to whether he will follow in his singer father's footsteps. At a promotional event recently for his new release, Sonu was asked about his son's career plans. The singer said he doesn't want his son to live in India, let alone become a singer here.

"Frankly, I don't want him to be a singer, at least not in this country. Anyway, he does not live in India anymore, he lives in Dubai. I have already got him out of India," Sonu told Times Now.

"He is a born singer but he has another interest in life. As of now, he is one of the topmost gamers of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He is number 2 in Fortnite. There is a game called Fortnite and he is the top gamers in the Emirates. He is a brilliant child with a lot of qualities and talent. And I don't want to tell him what to do. Let's see what he wants to do himself," he added.

Sonu recently moves into a new house in Dubai, glimpses of which he has been sharing on his Instagram vlogs. When Nevaan was younger, video of him singing with his father had gone viral.

The singer has been part of controversies more than once in the past few years. Earlier this year, he had participated in the nepotism debate in the industry to accuse the 'music mafia' of not giving fair chance to outsiders. In 2017, he had spoken against the 'forced religiousness' of waking up to the sound of the azaan every day, stirring up a huge debate.