'Don't Want To Be Just an Erotica Star': Poonam Pandey Post Her Lock Upp Stint

Bollywood actor Poonam Pandey was recently seen in the reality show Lock Upp hosted by Kangana Ranaut. After returning from the show, she appeared in an interview with News 18 Digital where Poonam said that she had been knocking on Bollywood’s doors for work for a long time, but she neither got the job nor the appreciation she deserved.

When News18 Digital asked her if she expected things to change after her stint in Lock Upp, the actor said, " Look whether it is fan base or work, this reality show has started changing my life. Whatever I have done in my life, I have always been judged. If you remember, I have also done films. But there came a time when I stopped getting work in the industry. I do not hold anyone responsible for this, most people may not have seen my work."

Poonam further said that the Lock Upp trophy was not that important for her. “It was necessary for me that people should talk to me, connect. The kind of love and respect I am getting after this show, I am loving it because I was yearning for it, I was craving for work."

The actor further said that after the lockup, she is getting offers for web series. “I have to work and I don’t want to be just an erotica star. Many people probably do not even know that I have done acting and dance courses. I am sitting after doing all this. I want to be a part of Bollywood, and do films. I got a web series after this show, there are some more meetings too. Hope all is well."

“All I hope is to entertain my fans and viewers and I get good work," she said.

Later, in the interview she was told that Ekta Kapoor has given work to many people in her shows and asked if she had had any interaction with her, Poonam said, “Yes I have requested her that we can work, and the good thing is that she likes me."

“Now I am hoping that they give me work. I hope you see me working with Kangana Ranaut as well because I love her too, she laughed. I have got a lot of love from both these women. This is no less than a trophy for me," she concluded.

Poonam Pandey debuted in Bollywood with the film Nasha in 2013. She also acted in other movies like Aa Gaya Hero, The Journey of Karma and many more.

