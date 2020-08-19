'Don't Want to do Television', Says Hina Khan About Her Short 'Naagin 5' Role

Hina Khan recently launched Naagin 5, appeared in first three episodes with Mohit Malhotra and Dheeraj Dhoopar and then handed over the rest of the season to Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal. While Hina's comeback stint to TV was short, fans could not help but desire to see more of her, especially in Naagin franchise.

However, Hina recently reiterated that she "does not want to do TV" and only returned for Naagin on producer Ekta Kapoor's say so. "When she (Ekta) called me herself I couldn't say no. Had it been somebody else, I am openly saying I would have said no. But it was Ekta so I could not. I have a lot of respect for that lady. She is like an inspiration to me," Hina said about her three episodic appearance on Naagin 5. She further revelaed that she Naagin 4 was also offered to her but she turned it down.

After leaving television industry, Hina has been focusing on web series and films in Bollywood. But fans still showered love on her as she returned in Naagin 5. Many hashtags also went viral on social media in Hina's praise as Naagin.

About fan love for the TV serial, she said, "I got such an overwhelming response from you all. Naagin is a different show. All these girls are so hot. I was quite nervous and skeptical. I feel blessed that I have reached a certain level that I have been considered to launch a show. I have only gratitude and I am blessed that way as I was given such a huge responsibility."