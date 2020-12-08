Don't Want To Play Characters Who Have All The Answers: Bryan Cranston On 'Your Honor'

New Delhi: “Breaking Bad” star Bryan Cranston says he is always in search of roles that are “complex, conflicted but interesting” as he believes everyone relates to flawed characters. This quest led Cranston to “Your Honor” that sees him as a judge who crosses over to the criminal side in order to save his son’s life.

The titular role in the limited Showtime series has led to some comparisons with his “Breaking Bad” character of Walter White but Cranston insists there are no similarities between the two. “If I read a character who has all the answers, makes the right decisions, is kind to everyone, I’m bored. I don’t want to play that character. But someone who has flaws but tries to be a better person, I think everyone can relate to that,” Cranston said in a group interview with the international media while responding to a .