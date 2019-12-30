Don't Want to Prove Anything to Hollywood Via Street Dancer 3D, Says Remo D'Souza

When ABCD: Any Body Can Dance came in 2013, it was declared as the first modern dance movie of India. The film soon turned into a into a full-fledged franchise, with Varun Dhawan becoming its official face.

As the popular film series gears up for the release of its third installment, Street Dancer 3D, its comparison with Hollywood's highly acclaimed dance films Step Up and Step Up 3D has inevitably dominated the headlines around the former, once again.

But director Remo D'Souza, who had earlier called ABCD "India's answer to Step Up", doesn't want Street Dancer 3D to be compared with Step Up.

"First of all, I don't want to prove anything to anyone. I'm not proving anything to Hollywood through this film. It's an Indian film which has an Indian story and Indian actors. It's not like that just because Hollywood is making dance movies so we're also making them. We have put our heart and soul into it," Remo said, while interacting with the media at the launch of the song 'Garmi'.

Varun, who is collaborating with Remo for the second time following ABCD 2, added, "I think the talent of our own dancers is incomparable and unmatchable and we have proved it, too. And, I feel India is going to take over the world dance scene in next 10 years because our dancers don't just dance but express their inner struggle and the conflict through their acts."

Citing the journey of Remo, who began his career in the film industry as a background dancer, Varun further said, "For the longest time, dancing was not considered profession in our country. I've spent so much time with dancers, so I know what they go through when the society don't look at their profession as a career. This film is for all those dancers."

Street Dancer 3D, also starring Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi, is scheduled to hit theatres on January 24, alongside Kangana Ranaut's Panga.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.