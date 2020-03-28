Don't Wish to Work With Any Other Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Apart From Sidharth: Shehnaaz Gill

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were two of the most popular contestants on Bigg Boss 13 and their chemistry was there for everyone to see. While they have made it clear that they are friends, fans continue to dream up relationship for their favourite duo.

The two recently collaborated for singer Darshan Raval's music video, titled Bhula Dunga, which has been getting much love and appreciation from their fans on social media.

In an interview with Telly Chakkar, when Shehnaaz was asked which other Bigg Boss 13 contestant she would like to work with, the songstress said, "No, I don’t wish to work with any other contestant. Sometimes, a lot of things matter. It’s better to maintain distance with people who don’t respect you. Self-respect is very important. Also, apart from Sidharth, I don’t think my chemistry will ever be seen with any other Bigg Boss 13 contestant. Hence, I want to work with new people.”

Shehnaaz and Sidharth had trended with the hashtag #SidNaaz during their stay in the Bigg Boss 13 house. While Sidharth went on to lift the winner’s trophy, Shehnaaz was one of the top finalists. Soon after, she was a part of another reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge but failed to find a life partner for herself on the show as she confessed being in love with Sidharth.

Talking about her bonding with Sidharth, Shehnaaz told Spotboye in a recent interview, “I am in a relationship with Sidharth but as a friend. I had said that I love him. And, he’s protective about me. As he’s protective, I am not waiting to hear ‘I love you’ from him. He’s a very good friend of mine and I don’t want to lose him as a friend."