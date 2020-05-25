Don't Worry, You'll Go Home: Sonu Sood's Response to Distressed Migrants Proves He's the Real Hero

Sonu Sood's Twitter page is probably the most positive and assuring space on social media right now, amid the ongoing lockdown. The actor has been constantly responding to people seeking help, promising that he will be coming to their aid.

Sonu has been helping migrants workers and less privileged people reach home and has also arranged food for daily wage workers during the coronavirus pandemic. The actor began his Ghar Bhejo initiative in May and has sent thousands from Mumbai to their homes in various states including Karnataka, Maharashtra, UP and Bihar.

While most people have just sympathised with the migrants looking at visuals of their suffering, the actor has been arranging buses and tickets for those who want to go back to their native villages. He has become a ray of hope for thousands.

Besides the on-ground work, the actor is keeping a close watch on messages on Twitter and his responses are truly heartwarming. While we are used to seeing heroes deliver lofty dialogues on screen, here is one actor who is backing up his words with his benevolent acts in real life.

The way he interacts with migrants asking them to not worry anymore and leave it up to him is really heartening. A scroll down his Twitter page will reveal responses like "Karta Hoon kuch bhai", "Don't worry, you'll go home", and "Will make you meet your father brother. Parents are precious...On it".

Will make you meet your father brother. Parents are precious...On it 🙏 https://t.co/lBblpfljv1 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 24, 2020

Wahhhh.. pahunch Gaye na maa ke paas❣️ https://t.co/pBHLuObD11 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 24, 2020

Hashtags are being curated in his name and he's been receiving blessings and the good wishes of people from all across the country. Even the meme brigade, which usually pokes fun at everyone, has been posting some uplifting ones in praise of Sonu's efforts. Take a look:

This is encouraging ❣️🙏 https://t.co/5TYyOlXHbs — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 24, 2020

In a recent interview with Zee News, Sonu said that he will not rest until every migrant worker is back home safely. "I will continue my work until every migrant worker reaches their home. I don't mind the hard work it requires but it is important for me that everyone reaches their home," Sonu said.

The Dabangg actor said that his mother, a professor, taught him to always be humble in service. Sonu has been feeding more than 45,000 people every day in Andheri, Juhu, Jogeshwari, and Bandra. At a time when the future is uncertain and most of us are struggling to cope with the present, Sonu has emerged as the hero everyone needs in real life.

💪🙌Latest visuals of @SonuSood sending migrants back to their homes in the states of UP & Bihar. The new super hero of the poors has sent more than 12,000 migrants to their homes. There is absolutely no stopping for him. A drive called GHAR BHEJO in association with Neeti Goel. pic.twitter.com/12fV2u0dqt — Atul Mohan (@atulmohanhere) May 24, 2020

