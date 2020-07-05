'Don't You Dare Mess with Me': Hansal Mehta, Manoj Bajpayee Warn KRK

Self proclaimed film critic Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK is known for his controversial tweets regarding Bollywood celebrities. Now, he has drawn the ire of many celebrities for his tweets on late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

After KRK slammed filmmaker Milap Milan Zaveri for discrediting the Nepometer and defending Alia Bhatt, the Marjaavaan director released a video of KRK bashing late Sushant Singh Rajput in his previous tweets. Zaveri also got the support of celebrities like Hansal Mehta, Manoj Bajpayee and Vir Das. In return, KRK threatened them too on Twitter.

KRK wrote that he will be making a review of "Hansal and Manoj." He tweeted, "My review of Hansal and Manoj is coming soon! They deserve it. People pls use headphones to hear it."

To this, Mehta wrote a strongly-worded warning against him. He said, "Don't you dare mess with me. I will not take any slander or abuse lying down. Your bullying will not work with me. Your filth can neither make nor break me. Stay away. Consider this a warning."

Manoj Bajpayee retweeted the filmmaker's warning and asked his fans to unfollow KRK to take away his power. He wrote, "अब जो जंग शुरू होगी वो मुक़ाम के पहुँचने तक लड़ी जाएगी ! मैं फिर कहता हूँ समस्या ये व्यक्ति तभी बनता है जब हमारे बीच के लोग इस तरह के लोगों का उत्साह बढ़ाते हैं।आप सब unfollow करें ताक़त अपने आप ख़त्म हो जाएगी । (A fight that will start now will continue tilla solution is reached. A person like him becomes a problem only when people among us encourage him. If you all unfollow him, it will automatically take away his power)."

Hansal Mehta also shared screenshots where KRK could be seen bashing Sushant. "You are trying to escape your possible investigation and implication in the ongoing investigation on Sushant's death. These are a few examples of the mental harassment you put people through. I am tagging @MumbaiPolice to investigate you also. Am sending videos directly to them," he wrote.

Previously, Zaveri had posted a video slamming KRK. "This is the true face of the fraud and disgusting Krk. Today he is trying to profit off a tragedy with his fake tears. But the reality is that he was horrid to Sushant while he was alive. Krk is the one insulting the departed with his fake behaviour. Time to stop such people."

Manoj Bajpayee had backed the filmmaker writing, "With you on this @zmilap also urge the people from the industry who mentor these elements to stop doing so else KARMA is waiting ....!!!"

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. He was 34.

