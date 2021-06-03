Don't You Want These 5 Medical Dramas to Return on TV?

Medical dramas are a refreshing change from the ‘saas-bahu’ troupe that Indian daily soaps are filled with. Here are some Indian medical television shows that are worth a watch.

Sanjivani

Sanjivani is probably the first name to come to one’s mind when you think of Indian medical dramas. Considered as the first medical drama on the Indian TV, it revolved around a group of doctors striving hard to make an impact in their jobs while juggling with their personal lives. The show paved way for other medical dramas like Dill Mill Gaye and Ekhane Akash Neel. The show’s original cast included Gurdeep Kohli, Gaurav Chanana, Mohnish Behl and Iravati Harshe. Sanjivani also got a reboot in 2019.

Dill Mill Gayye

A sequel to Sanjivani, Dill Mill Gayye went on to become one of the most popular TV shows. It revolved around young interns and doctors of the Sanjeevani hospital, mentored by their superior Dr Shashank Gupta. The show was a perfect balance between a medical drama and a romantic comedy and had a fresh air of humour. The main cast consisted of Karan Singh Grover, Shilpa Anand, Mohnish Bahl, Pankit Thakker, Sunaina Gulia, Sonia Singh and Ayaz Khan.

Sanjivani 2

A reboot of the original show, Sanjivani 2 in 2019-20. It followed the lives of two doctors who despite being diametrically opposites, find themselves attracted towards each other. It starred Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna, Mohnish Bahl, Gurdeep Kohli and Gaurav Chopra.

Uyirmei

After Dayanand medical foundation’s head falls ill, the responsibility of the hospital falls on Dr Kavitha. However, after his death, Dayandan’s children try to take power of attorney back from Dr Kavitha, going against the wish of their deceased father. This Tamil television show follows Dr Kavitha as she struggles to keep her hospital safe. She is supported by her group of doctors who also fight day in and out to keep their patients safe while taking care of their personal lives. Directed by Bhushan and Sundhar K Vijayan, the show draws inspirations from Grey’s Anatomy and House.

Kuch Toh Log Kahenge

Loosely based on a Pakistani show Dhoop Kinare, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge revolves around a group of doctors working at Dr Kotnis General Hospital. It follows the life of an uptight no-nonsense doctor whose life takes a turn when he starts falling in love with a doctor at his hospital who is 18 years younger than him. Apart from showing the lead pair overcome their age differences, the show also shows their struggle as doctors, making it a complete entertainment package. It stars Kritika Kamra and Monish Bahl, who was later replaced by Sharad Kelkar as the leads. It also featured Karan Wahi, Rukhsaar Rehman, Ishita Sharma and Vishal Malhotra in pivotal roles.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here