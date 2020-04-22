MOVIES

#DontAxeBeyhadh2 Trends on Social Media After Jennifer Winget's Show Gets Terminated

As soon as it was confirmed that 'Beyhadh 2' is going off air, upset fans started requesting the channel to give it a proper ending.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 22, 2020, 10:53 AM IST
Popular daily soap Beyhadh 2, along with Patiala Babes and Isharon Isharon Mein, has been terminated in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Sony channel announced on Tuesday.

All cine bodies, including Producers Guild of India and Indian Film and TV Producers Council, called for the suspension of shootings of films, TV shows and web series from March 19 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.


As the country enters a month into lockdown, which started on March 25 to contain the spread of the disease, Sony Entertainment Television and producers decided to put an end to the three serials due to the "unprecedented situation" at hand.

However, fans of Beyhadh 2 were not happy with the announcement as they trended #DontAxeBeyhadh2 on social media on Tuesday, seemingly asking the channel to reconsider its decision. The show stars Jennifer Winget, Ashish Choudhary and Shivin Narang in the lead roles.

Check out a few reactions to the hashtag Don't Axe Beyhadh 2 on Twitter below:



After terminating the three daily soaps, the channel said in a statement, "'Isharon Isharon Mein', 'Beyhadh 2' and 'Patiala Babes' are finite fiction shows and the nature and the pace of the narrative is time-bound. Given that all shoots have been stalled since March, owing to the unprecedented situation we are in, these shows couldn't shoot their logical ends."

"All the three shows have had a good spell and would have paved way to newer narratives eventually, had the shoots been functional. Having said that, keeping best interests of all in mind and in joint agreement with the producers, it has been decided to terminate these shows, as of now."

(With inputs from PTI)

