DontAxeBeyhadh2 Trends on Social Media After Jennifer Winget's Show Gets Terminated

Popular daily soap Beyhadh 2, along with Patiala Babes and Isharon Isharon Mein, has been terminated in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Sony channel announced on Tuesday.

All cine bodies, including Producers Guild of India and Indian Film and TV Producers Council, called for the suspension of shootings of films, TV shows and web series from March 19 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.







As the country enters a month into lockdown, which started on March 25 to contain the spread of the disease, Sony Entertainment Television and producers decided to put an end to the three serials due to the "unprecedented situation" at hand.

However, fans of Beyhadh 2 were not happy with the announcement as they trended #DontAxeBeyhadh2 on social media on Tuesday, seemingly asking the channel to reconsider its decision. The show stars Jennifer Winget, Ashish Choudhary and Shivin Narang in the lead roles.

Check out a few reactions to the hashtag Don't Axe Beyhadh 2 on Twitter below:

she's an actor who gives more than hundred percent in every second of a scene, by axing the show w/o giving proper ending to the character she played you're simply disrespecting her hardwork and all the efforts jennifer winget has put on all these months.#DontAxeBeyhadh2 pic.twitter.com/ywRvdXYNqs — ً (@kthsbiblee) April 21, 2020

a female character that has singlehandedly broken all the itv norms and went against stereotypes; we want to see more of her badassery, don't end the show.#DontAxeBeyhadh2 pic.twitter.com/iVwmwGhVrF — ً (@kthsbiblee) April 21, 2020

the way i will miss the badass queen so damn much. everything about her was phenomenal. her walks, her attires, her personality, her mind, her revenge, her entire existence was extraordinary. we need to see her story, we need to see her win, pls! #DontAxeBeyhadh2 pic.twitter.com/W9nxwVRXqo — . (@xfirestonesx) April 21, 2020

I use to think sony is little better frm other ITVs channels serving good content,quality over quantity nd high trps,it seems I was wrong ur going on path tht will make viewers fans hate u ,its nonsense to axe show like this without even proper ending

#DontAxeBeyhadh2 @SonyTV pic.twitter.com/pA59RiJyJf — RymaPassion (@Shrenulover2) April 21, 2020

Why all good content shows has to go through this phase? Don't do this @SonyTV#DontAxeBeyhadh2 — Tej_holic (@HolicTej) April 21, 2020





After terminating the three daily soaps, the channel said in a statement, "'Isharon Isharon Mein', 'Beyhadh 2' and 'Patiala Babes' are finite fiction shows and the nature and the pace of the narrative is time-bound. Given that all shoots have been stalled since March, owing to the unprecedented situation we are in, these shows couldn't shoot their logical ends."

"All the three shows have had a good spell and would have paved way to newer narratives eventually, had the shoots been functional. Having said that, keeping best interests of all in mind and in joint agreement with the producers, it has been decided to terminate these shows, as of now."

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow @News18Movies for more