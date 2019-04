DontSpoilTheEndgame Campaign Turns to Dust as Marvel Studios Spoil The Endgame in Twitter Post

Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame is the #1 box office opening of all time.



See the film in theaters now, get tickets: https://t.co/h90aWvzX1D #DontSpoilTheEndgame pic.twitter.com/3pJpAiAHCz — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 28, 2019

Urging fans fervently not to spoil Avengers: Endgame, the makers forgot to look into their own. In a new clip that was posted by Marvel on their Twitter handle, marking the celebratory occasion of the film crossing USD 1.2 billion mark in worldwide collections, the enthused studio conveniently overlooked the #DontSpoilTheEndgame campaign and handed out major moments from the film.The 15-second video is full of spoilers and shows the uninitiated new look of Thor (Chris Hemsworth) from the film, with Mjolnir. It features a glimpse of Dr. Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), hinting at time travel journey that Captain America (Chris Evans) takes with Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) among other Avengers. It also reveals a major moment from a later part of the film, where Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) is seen suited-up for combat alongside Iron Man.See post here:Avengers: Endgame fell victim to piracy and spoiler leaks before it finally released worldwide. Major PR machinery and tech forces were deployed to withdraw any such footage that constituted 'spoilers.' In fact, all the cast members, including directors Joe and Anthony Russo, had implored fans not to spoil the film for those who have not seen it.The latest post by Marvel Studios, however, is self-contradictory in nature. Apparently, they forgot to practice what they had been religiously preaching all this while. Avengers: Endgame is currently running in theaters near you. Meanwhile, avoid Marvel's Twitter handle for more such spoilers.Follow @News18Movies for more