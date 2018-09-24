English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Doob: Irrfan Khan Film is Bangladesh's Official Oscar Entry
Irrfan Khan-starrer "Doob - No Bed of Roses", which was once banned in Bangladesh, has been chosen as the country's official entry for the Academy Awards 2019.
Irrfan Khan - The Karwan actor has always been appreciated for his diverse roles. After delivering films like Madaari, Pan Singh Tomar on one side and Piku and Blackmail on the other, Irrfan has proven time and again that talent is something you are born with, making him quite the inspiration for fans to look up to. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Loading...
Indian actor Irrfan Khan-starrer Doob - No Bed of Roses, which was once banned in Bangladesh, has been chosen as the country's official entry for the Academy Awards 2019.
The Bangladesh Oscar Committee chose the movie as the entry for the best foreign language film category, reports variety.com.
Doob stars Irrfan -- also its co-producer -- as a successful filmmaker facing a midlife crisis when he has a tryst with his daughter's childhood friend, causing a national scandal.
The India-Bangladesh co-production, written and directed by Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, features Rokeya Prachi as Irrfan's wife, while Nusrat Imrose Tisha plays the daughter and Indian actress Parno Mittra plays her childhood friend.
In a statement about the film, Farooki had said he took inspiration from a real-life incident "which shook the very foundation of Bangladesh's judgmental Muslim society" and "how women struggle in our society and find strength in despair".
The film walked on a path full of thorns as it was banned in Bangladesh on the grounds that it might be based on revered real-life author and filmmaker Ahmed, who divorced his wife of 27 years and married an actress 33 years his junior.
The ban was eventually lifted and the film released in October 2017 in Bangladesh, France, India and Australia.
Bangladesh has yet to secure an Oscar nomination, though it has been sending entries to the foreign-language category since 2002. Last year, Bangladesh's entry was partition-set drama "Khacha", according to hollywoodreporter.com.
The 91st Academy Awards will be held on February 24, 2019.
The Bangladesh Oscar Committee chose the movie as the entry for the best foreign language film category, reports variety.com.
Doob stars Irrfan -- also its co-producer -- as a successful filmmaker facing a midlife crisis when he has a tryst with his daughter's childhood friend, causing a national scandal.
The India-Bangladesh co-production, written and directed by Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, features Rokeya Prachi as Irrfan's wife, while Nusrat Imrose Tisha plays the daughter and Indian actress Parno Mittra plays her childhood friend.
In a statement about the film, Farooki had said he took inspiration from a real-life incident "which shook the very foundation of Bangladesh's judgmental Muslim society" and "how women struggle in our society and find strength in despair".
The film walked on a path full of thorns as it was banned in Bangladesh on the grounds that it might be based on revered real-life author and filmmaker Ahmed, who divorced his wife of 27 years and married an actress 33 years his junior.
The ban was eventually lifted and the film released in October 2017 in Bangladesh, France, India and Australia.
Bangladesh has yet to secure an Oscar nomination, though it has been sending entries to the foreign-language category since 2002. Last year, Bangladesh's entry was partition-set drama "Khacha", according to hollywoodreporter.com.
The 91st Academy Awards will be held on February 24, 2019.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
Friday 21 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Saturday 15 September , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Friday 14 September , 2018 Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Streaming Now: 5 Shows and Films Releasing on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hotstar This Week
- Bigg Boss 12 Day 8 Written Updates: First Captains of the Season Kriti and Roshmi Punished For Breaking House Rules
- Who Do You Think is Picture Perfect, Alia Bhatt or the Skies Behind Her?
- Toyota Century GRMN Luxury Sedan Spotted, CEO Akio Toyoda Shares Image on Instagram
- We Like to Play on Autopilot - Dhawan, Rohit Recall Record Partnership
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...