Doordarshan Plans to Bring its Own OTT Platform to Take its Content to a Larger Audience
Doordarshan, India's public service broadcaster, is working towards plans to launch its own OTT (over-the-top ) platform, as the consumption of entertainment and infotainment has witnessed a rise in the country.
Logos of Doordarshan, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix
Doordarshan, India's public service broadcaster, is working towards plans to launch its own OTT (over-the-top ) platform, as the consumption of entertainment and infotainment has witnessed a rise in the country.
"OTT is an important platform. Doordarshan is also planning to have its own digital platform where it can put out its content which can be available worldwide.
"CEOs of Prasar Bharati and Doordarshan are working on a project to evolve an online platform for the viewers," Supriya Sahu, Director General, Doordarshan, told IANS.
What kind of shows will Doordarshan's OTT offer to the viewers?
Sahu said, "We have a huge library of content. Some of our content is iconic. People of India associate themselves with our shows as they have grown up watching such shows. So we are trying to see if that kind of platform can be developed for us to utilise it."
Her comment comes amidst news that Doordarshan is in talks with other OTT platforms to take its content to a larger audience.
Launched in 1959, Doordarshan is known for creating iconic shows like Hum Log, Buniyaad, Fauji, Bharat Ek Khoj, Byomkesh Bakshi, Chitrahaar, Shaktimaan, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Malgudi Days, Chandrakanta and Shrimaan Shrimati.
In the latest development in the OTT space in India, streaming platforms including Netflix, Hotstar, Voot and SonyLiv, have signed and agreed to follow a new industry code of conduct and self-regulation for online content in the country.
Sahu said it is important to have self-regulation for content, and Doordarshan's OTT will also abide by the necessary norms.
"Like our satellite channel, if we come out with an OTT platform, we will definitely abide by the necessary norms and regulations. Whether it is online content or content of our TV shows, it should be in accordance with the law.
"Doordarashan not only follows the code of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, it also has its self-regulatory body which regulates the content and tries not to release offensive content anywhere," she added.
Sahu spoke to IANS on the sidelines of the launch of Doordarshan's Chalo Saaf Karein, a new show which revolves around cleanliness and sanitation with a comical twist.
