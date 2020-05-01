Doordarshan Re-runs Irrfan Khan's First TV Show Shrikant

Irrfan, who was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, breathed his last early on Wednesday at the age of 54. Irrfan was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection earlier this week. However, unfortunately, he succumbed to his ailment.

A day after the death of the actor, Doordarshan announced the rerun of his first TV serial, Shrikant.

DD in the tweet said, “Watch your favourite #IrrfanKhan in Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s #Shrikant, this afternoon at 3:30 pm on @DDNational.”

Directed by Pravin Nischol, Shrikant is based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyaya's novel Srikanta.



The series also featured Farooq Shaikh, Sujata Mehta, Irrfan Khan, Mrinal Kulkarni, Sukanya Kulkarni, Tiku Talsania, Asha Sharma in the pivotal roles.

The show ran between 1985 and 1986, but made very little impact. Irrfan's big screen break happened when Mira Nair came looking for fresh and interesting faces in National School of Drama (NSD), to cast in her 1988 film "Salaam Bombay!". She picked Irrfan, a student at the drama school back then, for a small role. The film went to the Oscars, Irrfan was just about noticed.

The actor is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons Babil and Ayan.

