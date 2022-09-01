Doosri Maa: Mohit Dagga Joins Cast, To Play the Husband On the Show

Family drama, Doosri Maa, featuring Neha Joshi as Yashoda and Aayudh Bhanushali as Krishna is all set to air this month. Now, popular actor Mohit Dagga has been roped into essay the character of Ashok, Yashoda’s husband, in the show. The actor has been in the industry for over a decade and has played various characters in television shows.

Mohit is ecstatic to be a part of the show as he says, “While I have acted in many television shows and have been recognised in the industry, there was a time when I felt my career was at a halt. Nothing was interesting coming my way, and I was quite distressed. In 2020, I returned to my hometown Gadarwara in Madhya Pradesh and started my own business of cement. While I was doing well, in the back of my mind, I always craved to get back to acting. Thankfully, my prayers were heard, and I started getting calls for auditions after the lockdown. The audition for Ashok’s role has been one of them. It came as a blessing and kind of a comeback for me. I am grateful to show director and co-producer Imtiaz Punjabi Ji, who offered me this opportunity. He is one of the best writers and directors I have ever worked with. We are working together after a decade and let me tell you that his passion for his characters and storyline is still the same. I have already started shooting for the show, and the experience has been rewarding.”

Talking about Ashok’s character in &TV’s Doosri Maa, Mohit says, “Ashok is a loving and a caring husband, who loves his family a lot. He is proud of his wife, Yashoda (Neha Joshi) and his daughters. He supports them in front of his parents, who are traditional and patriarchal. He even takes care of his younger brother and married elder sister emotionally and financially. He is a well-known professional lawyer in his field and has achieved great success. He has a happy and fulfilled life until a big storm comes into his life in the form of his illegitimate child, Krishna (Aayudh Bhanushali). Krishna is not an orphan but Ashok’s love child with Maya. However, Ashok was unaware of his child’s existence until Yashoda met Maya and Krishna. But, when he realises Krishna is his child, he is afraid to tell Yashoda out of fear of losing and breaking up his family. But knowing his son is in an orphanage plays on his guilt. It is an interesting role, and I am eagerly looking forward to the show going on air. Since I am making a comeback after a gap, I am quite excited about the show and my character. I am sure the audience will find the storyline quite heartwarming and my character quite retable.”

Doosri Maa will be premiering from September 20th and will air every Monday to Friday only on &TV.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here