Dostana 2 Announced! Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor Team Up for Karan Johar's New Production

Karan Johar has announced a sequel to his 2008 hit production 'Dostana', which starred Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham in lead roles.

News18.com

Updated:June 27, 2019, 9:53 AM IST
Dostana 2 Announced! Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor Team Up for Karan Johar's New Production
Image courtesy: Instagram
Karan Johar has announced a sequel to his 2008 hit production Dostana, which starred Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham in lead roles. The director-producer made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday.

Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor are teaming up for the film. A male newcomer will also be joining the young stars in the movie, making it a trio for the new film. Dostana 2 will be helmed by first time director Collin Dcunha.

Taking to Twitter, Karan wrote, "The return of the franchise with unlimited madness! @TheAaryanKartik, #Janhvi & a soon to be launched fresh face - making it the trio for #Dostana2, directed by @CollinDcunha. Watch out for the third suitable boy! @apoorvamehta18 @dharmamovies."

Collin also expressed his excitement over the announcement and tweeted, "Extremely thrilled to announce my first film #Dostana2 with the supremely talented @TheAaryanKartik, #Janhvi & a suitable boy who shall be revealed soon!"

This comes after Karan posted a cryptic tweet on his timeline on Wednesday. He shared a video which hinted at Dostana 2. He captioned the video, "Got a ring to it, doesn't it? You know what it is! Stay tuned and watch this space - announcement coming your way tomorrow!" The background score of the video also sounded similar to Dostana's hit song Maa Da Laadla tune.

Dostana was directed by Tarun Mansukhani. It was the story of two men - John and Abhishek - who pretend to be a gay couple in order to secure an apartment. Both fall in love with the same girl (played by Priyanka Chopra) and strive to win her heart, only to realise that she loves someone else.

