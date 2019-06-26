Take the pledge to vote

Dostana 2 on the Cards? Karan Johar's Cryptic Announcement Leaves Fans Curious on Twitter

Rumours have it that Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor are being considered as the leading pair for 'Dostana' sequel.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 26, 2019, 5:47 PM IST
Dostana 2 on the Cards? Karan Johar's Cryptic Announcement Leaves Fans Curious on Twitter
Rumours have it that Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor are being considered as the leading pair for 'Dostana' sequel.
At the time of its release, Dostana, starring Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra not only broke stereotypes but also became a major success.

And now if a tweet by Dharma Productions is to be believed, Karan Johar may soon be making Dostana 2. Karan’s Dharma Productions took to Twitter on June 26 to share a video which hints for Dostana 2. But as it appears, looks like this time, it’ll be 2 women and one man instead of the original.

They captioned the video, "You know the beat, you know what follows... but there’s more to it than you know! Stay tuned, announcement coming up tomorrow!” The background score sounds similar to "Maa Da Laadla" tune.

Soon after the video was posted, fans took to twitter to start speculating upon it, with many asking if Dharma Productions is indeed coming up with Dostana 2.

Meanwhile, Rumours have it that Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor are being considered as the leading pair for Dostana sequel. There were also reports that Rajkummar Rao was approached for the role as well.

Dostana was directed by Tarun Mansukhani. It was the story of two men - John and Abhishek - who pretend to be a gay couple in order to secure an apartment. Both fall in love with the same girl (played by Priyanka Chopra) and strive to win her heart, only to realise that she loves someone else.

